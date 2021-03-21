Live

Government fines GM $35 million for recall delay

The transportation department has imposed a $35 million fine on General Motors for delaying its response to serious safety issues with its cars. It might have been more, but that’s the top fine the agency can levy. Mark Albert reports.
