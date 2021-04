Gov. Nikki Haley on campaign 2016, tensions with police and family With the 2016 race heating up, presidential hopefuls are making their way to the pivotal state of South Carolina. Since 1980, all but one of South Carolina's primary winners went on to the Republican nomination. That means the backing of Republican Gov. Nikki Haley, the first female minority governor in the South and the youngest in the nation, could change the political dynamic. Norah O'Donnell reports.