Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "That woman from Michigan" In her first term, Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer weathered the ire of MAGA Republicans and the former president, as well as a foiled kidnapping plot. Now in her second term, and armed with a Democratic-led legislature, Whitmer is pushing gun control measures and protections for LGBTQ rights and labor unions, while enshrining reproductive rights in the state's constitution. She talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about her agenda, and how she turned Donald Trump's label for her ("That woman from Michigan") into a badge of honor.