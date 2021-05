Gov. Cuomo on the making of New York's massive new bridge In our new series, "What's Working," we're taking a look at innovations that are paying off in America. Part of the new, state-of-the-art bridge replacing the aging Tappan Zee over New York's Hudson River opens Friday. Norah O'Donnell climbed to the top of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to find out what it took to get the bridge built on time and on budget in four years.