CBS News App
Georgia Runoff
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump Organization companies found guilty of tax fraud in New York trial
How to watch the Georgia Senate runoff results
Family of fallen officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony
Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair says
Accused Colorado shooter charged with 305 counts, including hate crimes
State of emergency declared after "deliberate" attack cuts power in N.C.
McDonald's operator accused of breaking labor rules with 101 kids
California airports face disruption due to flooding, study finds
End of restriction on gay blood donors to face key federal vote next year
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Gorongosa's Girls Club | 60 Minutes
"When we started this program, they didn't know they had this choice." Larissa Sousa leads the Girls Club, which aids girls attending schools around Gorongosa National Park. 60 Minutes met aspiring teachers, park rangers, and nurses.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On