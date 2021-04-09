Live

GOP urges lifting of crude oil export ban

The House recently passed a bill that would lift a decades-long ban on crude oil exports, but the president has threatened to veto it if it passes the Senate. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, is calling for Obama to back the measure.
