GOP rivals position themselves as alternatives to Trump, Cruz A weekend poll gives Donald Trump a five-point lead over Ted Cruz. This poll has predicted eight of the last nine Iowa caucus winners, and if it’s right, the Republican Party establishment will be the big loser in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses Monday night. Marco Rubio is in third place, with a group of mainstream Republicans trying to overtake him. Dean Reynolds reports from Des Moines.