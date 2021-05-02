Live

GOP rift as Senate health care bill revealed

The Senate plan to replace Obamacare is already in danger. Right now Republicans do not have the 50 votes needed to pass their bill. Four of the 52 GOP senators say they're not ready to support the current version. Nancy Cordes reports.
