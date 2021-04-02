Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP hopefuls assemble in New Hampshire

The state Republican party is hosting a two-day conference so that voters can hear from presidential hopefuls. CBS News political director John Dickerson talks about the different tensions at the Republican Leadership Summit in Nashua, N.H.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.