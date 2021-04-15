Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP figures try to rally support behind Ted Cruz

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is finding support from some former rivals, such as Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham. Could this newfound support help him beat Donald Trump? "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson joins CBSN to discuss.
