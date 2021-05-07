Gold Star father Khizr Khan "disheartened" by Trump's call to widow Khizr Khan became an advocate for gold star families after his passionate speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention where he challenged then-presidential nominee Donald Trump's stance on Muslim immigration. Now, he is critical of President Trump's phone call to the wife of a soldier killed in Niger. Khan, the father of Army Capt. Humayun Khan who was killed in Iraq in 2004, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his family's journey and new book, "An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice."