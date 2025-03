GoAERO CEO Gwen Lighter on how the company could transform the future of rescue operations. When emergencies strike in hard-to-reach areas, time is critical. The GoAERO Prize is offering $2 million to innovators around the world to create a compact emergency response aircraft capable of flying first responders in and victims out. CEO Gwen Lighter joins "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss how this competition could transform the future of rescue operations.