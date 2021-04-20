Live

Watch CBSN Live

Glamour editor on President Obama's feminism essay

President Obama wrote an essay for the September issue of Glamour magazine titled, "This is What a Feminist Looks Like." He writes: "It's important for [my daughters] to see role models out in the world who climb to the highest levels of whatever field they choose. And yes, it's important that their dad is a feminist, because now that's what they expect of all men." Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the essay and the 2016 race.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.