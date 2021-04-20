Glamour editor on President Obama's feminism essay President Obama wrote an essay for the September issue of Glamour magazine titled, "This is What a Feminist Looks Like." He writes: "It's important for [my daughters] to see role models out in the world who climb to the highest levels of whatever field they choose. And yes, it's important that their dad is a feminist, because now that's what they expect of all men." Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the essay and the 2016 race.