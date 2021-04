Glamour magazine generated some confusion over its upcoming December issue where it honors Women of the Year. The list includes pop artist Gwen Stefani, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and women from the Black Lives Matter movement. But the magazine raised eyebrows by adding its first-ever man of the year to the list: U2 frontman Bono. Reena Ninan spoke with Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive about the choice.