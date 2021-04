Girlfriend mourns San Bernardino victim who died shielding co-worker Shannon Johnson was called a hero for shielding his injured co-worker, Denise Peraza, during the San Bernardino attack. Johnson's girlfriend Mandy Pifer told CBS News that she and Johnson were planning to marry in the next month or so. Pifer is a grief counselor, and she had just finished meeting with a client when she learned of the shooting. David Begnaud reports.