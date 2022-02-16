Live

Watch CBS News

Girl surprised at work with college acceptance

While she was at work, London Castellano's mom refreshed her computer – and saw she got into her dream school, Brigham Young University Hawaii. So, her mom paid her a surprise visit, and London's reaction to the news is priceless.
