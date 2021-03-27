Live

Girl Scouts struggle with decreasing membership

Fewer and fewer girl are choosing to become Girl Scouts. Membership has dropped by 400,000 in recent years. Kelly Parisi, chief communications executive of Girl Scouts of the USA, joins "CBS This Morning Saturday" to talk about the organization.
