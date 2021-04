Girl abducted as baby reunites with parents 18 years later A girl who was abducted from a Florida hospital in 1998 was reunited with her parents after nearly two decades. Investigators found 18-year-old Kamiyah Mobley living in a small town in South Carolina, almost 200 miles from where she disappeared. The woman she thought was her mother was charged with kidnapping and interference with custody. Tony Dokoupil reports.