Watch CBS News

Giraffe hoists 2-year-old in the air at drive-thru wildlife park in Texas

A Texas family went through a heart-dropping scare at a drive-thru safari park earlier this month when a giraffe reached into their pickup truck and grabbed their 2-year-old daughter, hoisting her in the air. The incident happened at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, where visitors can drive through a trail with animals and feed them from their cars. "My heart stopped, my stomach dropped… it scared me," the girl's dad, Jason Teton, said.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.