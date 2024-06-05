Giraffe hoists 2-year-old in the air at drive-thru wildlife park in Texas A Texas family went through a heart-dropping scare at a drive-thru safari park earlier this month when a giraffe reached into their pickup truck and grabbed their 2-year-old daughter, hoisting her in the air. The incident happened at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, where visitors can drive through a trail with animals and feed them from their cars. "My heart stopped, my stomach dropped… it scared me," the girl's dad, Jason Teton, said.