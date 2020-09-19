Ginsburg confidante shares memories after Supreme Court justice's death Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87. George Washington University law professor Jeffrey Rosen first met Ginsburg in an elevator in 1991, when he was a young law clerk for the U.S. Court of Appeals. The brief encounter led to a 30-year friendship and his book, “Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty and Law.” He joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the icon’s legacy.