Ghislaine Maxwell didn't implicate President Trump in DOJ interview about Epstein, source says Ghislaine Maxwell did not say anything during her interview with the Justice Department in July that would be harmful to President Trump, CBS News has learned. According to a source familiar with the contents of the interview, she said Mr. Trump, once a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, did nothing in her presence that would implicate him. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reports.