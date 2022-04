Getting an eVTOL off the ground “It can take off like a helicopter, but it flies with the efficiency of an airplane.” Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt has been working on eVTOL aircraft for over a decade. It’s difficult to get a two-ton eVTOL off the ground using battery power, so he hired the man who helped develop Tesla’s. cbsn.ws/3OmI1RY