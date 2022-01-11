Georgia voting rights advocates demand Democrats take action Local voting rights advocates say they want to see concrete action taken at the federal level to counter statewide voter restrictions imposed by Republicans across the nation. Bishop Reginald Jackson, the presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Georgia, and Antjuan Seawright, CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, joined CBSN to discuss President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Georgia.