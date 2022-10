Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.