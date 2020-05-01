Georgia man chased and shot dead while jogging, mom says A Georgia man was chased and shot to death while he was jogging, his mother said. Police say Ahmaud Arbery was followed by two men who thought he had committed a crime. An attorney for Arbery's family says that no indictments have been made because one of the alleged assailants is a former investigator for the local district attorney's office. Omar Villafranca speaks to Arbery's mother, who says an arrest should have already been made in the two-month-old crime.