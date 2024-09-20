Watch CBS News

Georgia elections board to consider last-minute changes, including hand-counting ballots

The Georgia election board is considering 11 change proposals brought by state Republicans, including hand-counting ballots and introducing something called "absentee ballot tracking," just one month before early voting begins in the state. Critics say the changes will cause chaos in the presidential election. Democratic strategist Joel Payne and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez joined CBS News to discuss the development.
