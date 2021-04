George W. Bush admits he'd be an issue for Jeb in 2016 According to Politico, the former president told a Chicago gathering that Jeb Bush would be a good president, but their relationship could become a problem in Jeb's presidential candidacy. However, Bush said his brother is "totally different from me." CBS News political director and future "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Bush family.