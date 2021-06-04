Live

George P. Bush running for Texas attorney general

George P. Bush, a member of the famous political family, has announced plans to run for Texas attorney general, challenging the incumbent fellow Republican Ken Paxton. CBSN "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has details.
