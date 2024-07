George Clooney urges Biden to drop out of race in op-ed Oscar-winning actor and producer George Clooney wrote an op-ed published in The New York Times Wednesday praising President Biden, but arguing that Democrats need a new nominee and calling for Mr. Biden to exit the 2024 race. Susan Glasser, staff writer for The New Yorker, joins "America Decides" to assess the likelihood of Mr. Biden exiting the race.