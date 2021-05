Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe on building family, food empire Husband and wife team Genevieve Gergis and Ori Menashe first opened the hit Italian restaurant “Bestia,” then turned back to their roots with the middle eastern spot “Bavel,” which was named best restaurant in Los Angeles in 2019. The couple has found a magic together, building a family and a food empire. Jeff Glor has their story for this week’s “The Dish.”