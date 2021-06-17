Live

Geneva summit: Biggest takeaways from Biden and Putin's meeting

President Joe Biden is back in Washington after a high-stakes summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, where they discussed potential compromise on issues like nuclear weapons and ambassadors, but appeared to clash over human rights and cybersecurity. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Geneva while CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN from London with analysis.
