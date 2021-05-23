Live

Gaza Strip still on edge despite cease-fire

Although Hamas claims the cease-fire as a victory, civilians in the Gaza Strip remain skeptical as they come to terms with lives lost and infrastructure ruined. The Palestinian death toll is over 240, including 66 children. Holly Williams has more.
