Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gaza emergency rooms struggling to treat wounded

As Israeli bombs continue to rain down on Gaza, many towns have been all but abandoned. While the streets are empty, the city's main hospital is overwhelmed with the wounded, and medical supplies are beginning to run out. Barry Petersen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.