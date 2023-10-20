Gaza desperately awaits humanitarian aid as Israel prepares for ground war Along the Gaza Strip's southern border with Egypt, repairs are underway at the Rafah crossing, as 90 trucks of humanitarian aid wait to get aid in, while foreign passport holders, including U.S. citizens, are waiting to get out. This comes as Israeli forces mass on Gaza's northern and eastern borders preparing for a ground invasion that has forced more than 600,000 Gazans to evacuate from northern to southern Gaza. Imtiaz Tyab has more.