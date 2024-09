Gaza cease-fire, hostage return proposal is "now or never," father of Israeli captive says Protesters in Israel say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stalled a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal while more than 100 people are still believed to be held by Hamas. The hostages include 20-year-old Edan Alexander, a New Jersey native who volunteered to serve in the IDF after high school. His parents, Adi and Yael Alexander, join "CBS Mornings."