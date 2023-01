California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to Norah O'Donnell about Monterey Park shooting, gun laws California Gov. Gavin Newsom says despite his state's relatively strict gun laws, incidents like the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California demand greater action on gun violence. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss her conversation with the governor.