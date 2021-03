Gas station owner catches gas thief in the act A suspected serial gas thief was busted as he tried to make off with more than 100 gallons of stolen gas. Security camera's capture the action as station owner Jim Adam attempts to confront Zahir Shabazz as he fills up empty containers in the back of his pickup truck. Shabazz attempts to flee, but is pulled out of his car and subdued by Adam and his brother. KCAL-TV's Stacy Butler reports.