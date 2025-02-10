Watch CBS News

Garden of Eden | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2007, 60 Minutes' Bob Simon traveled with scientist Bruce Beehler to Indonesia's Foja Mountains, spending ten days in one of the few places on Earth still untouched by humans — a place known as a modern-day Garden of Eden.
