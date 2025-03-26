Watch CBS News

Gabbard on Signal group text controversy during opening statement at House hearing

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addressed the House Intelligence Committee for a hearing on global threats to the U.S. Gabbard alleged that the Signal texting application came pre-installed in government devices issued to members of the Trump administration. This comes as more questions emerge over the group chat among Trump officials about attacking a Houthi target in Yemen. The group chat mistakenly included The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.