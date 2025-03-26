Gabbard on Signal group text controversy during opening statement at House hearing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addressed the House Intelligence Committee for a hearing on global threats to the U.S. Gabbard alleged that the Signal texting application came pre-installed in government devices issued to members of the Trump administration. This comes as more questions emerge over the group chat among Trump officials about attacking a Houthi target in Yemen. The group chat mistakenly included The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg.