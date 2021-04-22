Full Video: Trump calls Clinton corrupt, talks business during speech in Loveland, Colorado Donald Trump spoke to thousands in Loveland, Colorado, at the Budweiser Events Center on Monday. Trump attacked Clinton, saying he made honest and legal money while running a business, while her only way of making money is by selling government favors and granting access to private interests. He called her a corrupt government official who has broken the law without creating a single thing of value for the American people. Watch the full video here.