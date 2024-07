Full scope of Beryl's damage yet to be assessed while many still without power Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Texas nearly a week after Beryl roared ashore. The storm left a trail of destruction from Texas to Vermont, marking the latest "billion dollar" weather and climate disaster to impact the U.S. So far, there have been 15 such events in 2024. The increasing cost of extreme weather events has authorities looking to improve their response to them.