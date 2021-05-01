Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full Interview: Robert Gates, May 14

Sec. Robert Gates, believes the key to firing high level officials is "to have all of your ducks in a row." The former Secretary of Defense weighs in on the firing of FBI Director James Comey and President Trump's foreign policy challenges.
