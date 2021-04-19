Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Marco Rubio, June 26

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, weighs in on the Brexit vote, Donald Trump's immigration plan, and his decision to run for re-election to the Senate. The interview aired on the June 26, 2016 broadcast of "Face the Nation."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.