Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Gov. John Kasich, December 13

Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, joins CBS’ “Face the Nation” on December 13, 2015 and talks about his belief that fellow GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump will not become president. “It’s not going to happen,” Kasich says.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.