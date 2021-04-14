Live

Full interview: Donald Trump, February 21

Fresh off a win in South Carolina’s Republican primary, Donald Trump discusses his GOP rivals, his face-off with Pope Francis, and his foreign policy credentials in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” that aired February 21, 2016.
