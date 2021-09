FTC looking into why McDonald's McFlurry ice cream machines are often broken The FTC is investigating McDonald's ice cream machines. Customers have joked for years about the McFlurry machines that seem to always be broken, and some workers and store managers say the machines are overly complicated and difficult to fix. Wall Street Journal restaurant reporter Heather Haddon, who first reported on the FTC investigation, joins Christina Ruffini on CBSN with details.