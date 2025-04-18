FSU student says mass shooting suspect was asked to leave political club over comments Florida State University student Reid Seybold told CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers that he knew the mass shooting suspect from a political club at a former college. Seybold claims the alleged gunman was asked to leave the club after espousing white supremacist rhetoric, though he said he isn't "going to speculate" on the motive behind Thursday's deadly shooting and whether his views played a role. CBS News has not independently verified these claims.