From the archives: Pat Oliphant and the art of political cartoons Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Pat Oliphant, whose acidic drawings skewering political figures were syndicated in as many as 500 publications around the world, died on July 13, 2026 at age 90. In this April 16, 2000 "Sunday Morning" story, Oliphant talked with Morley Safer about caricature, censorship, and the influence of the first great political cartoonist, 19th century French master Honoré Daumier, whose grotesque drawings of King Louis Philippe led to a curtailment of press freedom in France in 1835.