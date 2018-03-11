From the archives: Legendary late-night producer Peter Lassally Peter Lassally, the fabled TV executive for such late-night hosts as Johnny Carson and David Letterman, and a mentor for many rising comedians, died July 19, 2026 at age 93. In this March 11, 2018 "Sunday Morning" profile, correspondent Mo Rocca talked with Lassally (affectionately dubbed "The Host Whisperer") about working with the kings of late-night. Lassally also talks about his childhood, part of which was spent in Nazi concentration camps, and also about whether he has had joy in his life.