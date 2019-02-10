From the archives: Dolly Parton, legend Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the shining queen of country music, died on Aug. 25, 2026 at age 80. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired Feb. 10, 2019, the singer, songwriter and philanthropist talked with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil about creating a musical legacy (including writing such classics as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," and "Coat of Many Colors"), and counting her blessings – all while presenting herself as "a country girl's idea of glam."